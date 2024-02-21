State approves $210,000 for all-inclusive playground





A planned new, all-inclusive playground in the Carr Street Park is nearing reality as the city was approved for a matching state grant to fund it.

Mayor Nathan See received a letter from Gov. Sarah Sanders announcing the approval of a grant of $210,000 for the construction of the playground.

"We are thrilled to announce that the City of Pea Ridge has been awarded a matching grant of $210,000 for the construction of a brand new, all-inclusive play facility at North Curtis Avenue Park!" See said. "This incredible space is set to become the heart of our community, catering to the diverse needs of residents young and old."

See said city officials applied for the grant a couple of years ago and did not even get to the interview process.

"This time, we went through the interview process and were picked by the panel," See said, adding that he had applied for $250,000.

With this grant, the state will match whatever the city spends up to $210,000, he said.

"This is strictly for the play structure and the grounds around it to be mobile," he said.

The playground will be placed on the six acres on North Curtis Avenue across the street from the Post Office. A community center and dog park are also planned for that site.

See said he wanted to express special gratitude to the members of the City Council, Cassie Elliott, business owners, residents and the Pea Ridge Schools for their instrumental role in helping the City of Pea Ridge flourish. He said Dr. Angelina Bassett, coordinator of Pea Ridge Schools Special Education, was helpful in seeking the grant.

"Together, we are making strides to enhance the quality of life for everyone in our community," he said.

See will meet with members of the state Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism Wednesday, Feb. 21, for a "kick-off meeting."

He said the city is moving forward on plans for the community center.

"Once we get more construction numbers, we will see about grants or partnership funding. We hope to start construction next year on that," See said.



