Recollections: News from years gone by

RECOLLECTIONS

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 9 No. 8

Wednesday, Feb. 20, 1974

The Pea Ridge Planning Commission has set next Tuesday, Feb. 26, at 7:30 p.m. as the time and place for a public hearing on proposed comprehensive planning and master street plans for Pea Ridge. The meeting will be held at City Hall.

Thursday noon, Feb. 21, has been set as the deadline for purchase of tickets to the Pea Ridge Chamber of Commerce annual dinner. The dinner will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, in the school cafeteria.

40 Years Ago

The TIMES of Pea Ridge Country

Vol. 19 No. 8

Wednesday, Feb. 22, 1984

By winning their first game of the senior District Tournament (36-33), the Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks go into the second leg facing Farmington Thursday at 6 p.m. in Gentry.

Over 35 acres estimated by the park ranger of Pea Ridge National Military Park burned Saturday afternoon from a deliberately set fire.

Planning for future growth, park facilities, traffic and septic tank problems occupied the Avoca Town Council Feb. 14.

30 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 29 No. 8

Thursday, Feb 24, 1994

Marvin Higginbottom will continue for at least another year as the superintendent of Pea Ridge School District.

A Jane, Mo., man has been named pastor of Twelve Corners Baptist Church. The Rev. Rick W. Booyer assumed the position on Jan. 22 after several visits with the congregation.

Navy Petty Office 1st Class Daniel K. Hurst, the 36-year-old son of Carlton and Phoebe Hurst of Garfield, is one of the first medical personnel to deploy to Croatia in support of the United Nations peacekeeping force currently positioned there.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 39 No. 8

Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2004

A contentious three-hour meeting of the Pea Ridge City Council Tuesday night, Feb. 17, resulted in a grouchy mayor and group of aldermen with almost every issue before them requiring new money.

A Pea Ridge man who fled from a Rogers police officer early Thursday morning before crashing into a Bentonville chicken house is behind bars facing a myriad of charges.

Two brush fires that authorities said were suspicious in origin kept firefighters busy for much of Sunday.