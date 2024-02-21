RECIPE: Deluxe Ham-Spaghetti-Cheese Loaf

Deluxe Ham-Spaghetti-Cheese Loaf

Recipe from the Kitchen of Viola Mizer-Hazelwood

1 lb. spaghetti

1 Tbsp. salt

2 qt. boiling water

1/3 c. butter

2 c. cubed cooked ham

1/4 c. chopped onion

1/3 c. sliced pimento olives

8 oz. Mozzarella cheese, shredded

1/2 c. grated Parmesan cheese

2 Tbsp. chopped parsley

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

2 eggs

2 Tbsp. milk

1/2 c. dry bread crumbs

1/4 c. butter

1/4 c. flour

1/4 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

1/4 tsp. paprika

2 c. milk

1/4 c. grated Parmesan cheese, parsley springs and pimento stuffed olives

Cook spaghetti 10 minutes in boiling, salted water. Drain and add 1/3 cup butter and mix well. Add spaghetti, ham, onions, olives, Mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, parsley, salt, pepper and eggs which have been beaten with milk. Mix well. Coat a buttered baking dish with 1/2 of the bread crumbs, turn ham spaghetti mixture into dish. Sprinkle with the other half of bread crumbs. Bake in 350 degree oven for 40 minutes. Let stand 10 minutes. Turn out on hot platter.

While mixture is baking melt 1/4 cup butter over low heat in saucepan. Blend in flour, salt, pepper and paprika. Gradually stir in milk, cook stirring constantly until sauce thickens and comes to a boil. Add part of the Parmesan cheese to white sauce and pour over hot ham and spaghetti. Sprinkle remaining Parmesan cheese on top of loaf and garnish with parsley and olives.

Recipe Note: This recipe was a first place winner at Dairy Foods Recipe Contest for Viola.

Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to [email protected].