Pea Ridge Schools Menus

Monday, Feb. 26

Breakfast Pre-K: Cheese stick, graham cracker, juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Apple or cherry frudel, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Oriental chicken & rice, stir fry vegetables, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch K-4: Oriental chicken & rice, stir fry vegetables, egg roll, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 5-12: Oriental chicken & rice or popcorn chicken, stir fry vegetables, egg roll, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, milk

Tuesday, Feb. 27

Breakfast Pre-K: Blueberry muffin, juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Blueberry muffin, cheese stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Taco salad, refried beans, frozen juice cup or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch K-12: Taco salad, lettuce/tomato/cheese, refried beans, frozen juice cup or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, Feb. 28

Breakfast Pre-K: Mini pancake bites, juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Mini pancake bites, syrup cup, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Chicken tenders mashed potatoes & gravy, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, whole grain roll, milk

Lunch K-12: Chicken tenders mashed potatoes & gravy, green peas, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, whole grain roll, milk

Thursday, Feb. 29

Breakfast Pre-K: Cereal bowl, yogurt tube, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Cereal bowl, yogurt tube, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: BBQ pork sandwich, broccoli & cheese, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch K-4: BBQ pork sandwich, baked beans, broccoli & cheese, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 5-12: BBQ pork sandwich or cheeseburger, baked beans, broccoli & cheese, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, March 1

Breakfast Pre-K: Sausage biscuit, fresh fruit, juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Sausage biscuit, fresh fruit, juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Cheese pizza, garden salad, carrot sticks with ranch, fruit, milk

Lunch K-12: Cheese pizza, garden salad, carrot sticks with ranch, fruit, milk

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.