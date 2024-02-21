Pea Ridge Police Department: January monthly report

January 2024
Call^Count^Prev. Mon.^YTD
911 hang up/open line^11^16^11
Abandon vehicle/parking complaint^0^0^0
Abduction - family/non-family^0^0^0
Agency assist^28^2^28
Alarm^10^1^10
Vicious animal/bite^2^3^2
Animal call^25^40^25
Assault/battery^4^3^7
Attempted suicide/suicide threats^1^0^1
Breaking or entering^0^1^0
Burglary^4^11^4
Business check^0^0^0
Civil call^6^10^6
Code enforcement^14^9^14
Commercial fire alarm^0^0^0
Criminal mischief^3^1^3
Death investigation^0^0^0
Disturbance^3^11^3
Emergency message^0^0^0
Environmental^1^0^1
Extra patrol^636^625^636
Follow up^19^13^19
Fraud/forgery^7^1^7
Gun shots^0^2^0
Harassment/harassing communications^0^4^0
Informational^46^52^46
Investigation^3^2^3
Lost/injured/or otherwise missing^0^0^0
Lost/found property^2^5^2
Missing person adult^1^3^1
Missing person juvenile^2^2^2
Motorist assist^3^1^3
MVC w/entrapment^0^0^0
MVC w/injury^0^1^0
MVC wo/injury^17^17^17
Narcotics investigation^0^0^0
Noise complaint^4^12^4
Other^2^2^2
Overdose^1^3^1
Prowler^1^0^1
Public assist^13^6^107
Pursuit^0^0^2
Rape/sexual assault^0^0^0
Reckless driver^11^15^13
Residential structure fire^0^0^0
Road hazard^4^7^4
Sex offender investigation^1^2^1
Stolen...