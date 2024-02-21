Pea Ridge Police Department: January monthly report

February 21, 2024 at 6:00 a.m.

January 2024

Call^Count^Prev. Mon.^YTD

911 hang up/open line^11^16^11

Abandon vehicle/parking complaint^0^0^0

Abduction - family/non-family^0^0^0

Agency assist^28^2^28

Alarm^10^1^10

Vicious animal/bite^2^3^2

Animal call^25^40^25

Assault/battery^4^3^7

Attempted suicide/suicide threats^1^0^1

Breaking or entering^0^1^0

Burglary^4^11^4

Business check^0^0^0

Civil call^6^10^6

Code enforcement^14^9^14

Commercial fire alarm^0^0^0

Criminal mischief^3^1^3

Death investigation^0^0^0

Disturbance^3^11^3

Emergency message^0^0^0

Environmental^1^0^1

Extra patrol^636^625^636

Follow up^19^13^19

Fraud/forgery^7^1^7

Gun shots^0^2^0

Harassment/harassing communications^0^4^0

Informational^46^52^46

Investigation^3^2^3

Lost/injured/or otherwise missing^0^0^0

Lost/found property^2^5^2

Missing person adult^1^3^1

Missing person juvenile^2^2^2

Motorist assist^3^1^3

MVC w/entrapment^0^0^0

MVC w/injury^0^1^0

MVC wo/injury^17^17^17

Narcotics investigation^0^0^0

Noise complaint^4^12^4

Other^2^2^2

Overdose^1^3^1

Prowler^1^0^1

Public assist^13^6^107

Pursuit^0^0^2

Rape/sexual assault^0^0^0

Reckless driver^11^15^13

Residential structure fire^0^0^0

Road hazard^4^7^4

Sex offender investigation^1^2^1

Stolen...