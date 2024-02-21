Man arrested after disturbance

An investigation into a disturbance in progress, resulted in the arrest of Morgan Birch, 28, Pea Ridge.

On Feb. 17, Pea Ridge Police were dispatched to a residence on St. Clair Street. According to dispatch, Birch was "screaming in the background, punching walls and stabbing holes in the wall with a knife," according to the affidavit of probable cause to obtain bond.

Birch was arrested and booked into the Benton County Jail in connection with second-degree false imprisonment; second degree terroristic threatening; first-degree assault on a family or household member and second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.