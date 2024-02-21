Lady Blackhawks ousted from district tourney

GRAVETTE -- Sometimes a nip and tuck girls basketball game comes down to effective use of time-outs and Prairie Grove's nail-biting, 58-50, win over Pea Ridge illustrated that beautifully.

Late in a Wednesday, Feb. 14, District 4A-1 quarterfinal at Gravette's Lions Den Arena, the ball got tipped around in a fight for the rebound before it bounced into the hands of Prairie Grove senior Camyrn Cash, who dribbled into the front court with three Lady Blackhawks in pursuit. Just before they could overtake her, Prairie Grove coach Scott Reed called time-out, effectively preventing a potential turnover with a trap coming.

Prairie Grove inbounded from the side and ran 16 seconds off before leading scorer Lexie Henry caught the ball in the paint and scored, then added the "hoop and harm" with a 3-point play that gave the Lady Tigers a 54-46 lead ending a nearly three minute scoring drought for both teams at the 1:04 mark.

"When you're in the playoffs and it's win or go home, everybody's on the edge of their seat. You got to see the whole thing and we saw them coming. I would have liked to save the time-out, but that possession was a lot more important," Reed said.

Closeout 9-4 PG Run

That score featured the second basket in a 9-4 Lady Tiger run to close out the last 3:58 of the contest after Cash hit a runner in the lane to give Prairie Grove a 51-46 cushion.

Pea Ridge answered with freshman Gracie Davenport passing to sophomore Makenna Ward, who scored 18 points for the Lady Blackhawks. Ward's layup made it a 6-point game.

Prairie Grove ran almost 16 seconds off the clock before Henry was fouled and made both shots of the bonus, stretching the margin to 56-48 with 35.8 seconds showing.

Makenzie Stites drove, drew the defense and dished to Ward for another bucket and Lady Blackhawk coach Heath Neal called his last time-out with 26.7 seconds to play.

Prairie Grove hit two of four free throws in the waning seconds to seal its victory and win the Valentine's Day rubber match, 58-50, at the 4A-1 District Tournament five days after beating Pea Ridge in the regular season finale, which decided the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds.

Seeding Factors In

Prairie Grove had a bye into the quarterfinal by virtue of its 49-37 over the Lady Blackhawks on Friday, Feb. 9, at Blackhawk Arena. That proved to a factor because Pea Ridge (17-14, 7-7) had to play a first-round game on Tuesday, Feb. 13, at district, which they won 55-39 over Huntsville but never could get a large enough lead to implement a running clock and it wore down the players.

Pea Ridge missed several shots around the basket in the second half that were desperately needed while fighting an uphill battle.

"Obviously, we didn't want to be the five seed. We would have rather had the rest and then played Wednesday. I think later in the game it got (to us) when we're not finishing points around the rim, and you could tell that our legs were a little bit zapped going back-to-back (games Tuesday and Wednesday)," said Neal.

Lady Tiger Hot Shooting

Prairie Grove came out shooting well with seniors Henry (23) and Cash (14) combining for 37 points. Cash snapped a trey on the Lady Tigers' first possession and later knocked down a 15-foot jumper, while Henry had 6 points in the opening quarter.

Ward just beat the shot clock with a layup on the Lady Blackhawks' first touch. She scored 8 points in the first quarter, drawing a foul with three seconds left on the shot clock and sinking two free throws to get Pea Ridge within 15-11 with 14.2 seconds to go in the first period.

Prairie Grove countered with backup center Bella Barnes' layup at the buzzer to bump the margin up to 17-11 at the quarter break.

"That was a big bucket. We had her and Brea Chambliss coming off the bench. Ava Nall, K.K. Dreves, Lexie battled foul trouble all night. I can't be more proud of our bench and the other girls who were in the game like Camryn and Hope. They don't get a break all night long and they were still playing as hard as they could go at the end of the game," Reed said. "A lot of kids nowadays can't do that and those kids did."

Pea Ridge Rallies Twice

Pea Ridge rallied from a 29-15 second quarter deficit with a 9-2 run over a 2:18 span capped by Stites' off-balance layup.

Prairie Grove broke that momentum on Hope Kidd's driving left-handed layup, which gave the Lady Tigers a 31-24 lead at halftime.

Henry went to the bench, drawing her fourth foul on a controversial play at the 5:37 mark of the third quarter with the Lady Tigers leading 35-30, and didn't return until late in the fourth quarter. She and Reed argued that she didn't commit the foul to no avail. Both coaches acknowledged that was a factor.

"We're super proud of our kids. We got down 14 in the first half, then battled back to get it down to 7 at the half. Had some fortunate events with Henry getting in foul trouble. We took advantage of that. The kids battled all night long," Neal said, "I think we're very evenly matched. If we played 10 times, I think it'd be 50-50."

The Lady Blackhawks tied the game twice in the third (37-37) on Jazzy Dixon's steal and layup, and again (39-39) on Brooklyn Winn's layup.

Coaches recognize contributions

Prairie Grove broke the tie on Cash's free throws and got a boost with Kidd catching a tipped pass and busting a trifecta to beat the horn, creating momentum and a 44-39 lead for the Lady Tigers going into the fourth quarter.

"Hope Kidd had a big bucket at the end of the third quarter. She hits a 3 as the clock's running down and hits another big one in the fourth quarter and Lexic comes back in, gets to the foul line a few times," Reed said. "Camryn did a tremendous job on their 1,000 point scorer (Leah Telgemeier) and Ava on that little guard of theirs, Makenzie Stites, Ava just did a really, really good job keeping her from penetrating and creating."

Stites was held to 4 points and Telgemeier limited to a single basket.

"Hats off to a lot of them. It's tough when you get to this time of the season and there's good teams playing and you're playing to play another day. Right now, we get that opportunity. I'm happy for the girls," Reed said.

Davenport and Mia Dayberry scored 9 points apiece for Pea Ridge. The loss means the Lady Blackhawks are eliminated from the postseason, disappointing to their fans because Pea Ridge earned the bid to host the 4A North Regional this week at Blackhawk Arena.

"They (Prairie Grove) have got some good players. Their kids are very well coached. They just got the best of us tonight," Neal said. "Our kids are very, very young and they showed no quit tonight."

Prairie Grove 58, Pea Ridge 50

Prairie Grove^17^14^13^14^--^58

Pea Ridge^11^13^15^11^--^50

Pea Ridge (17-14, 7-7 4A-1): Makena Ward 8 2-4 18, Gracie Davenport 3 3-4 9, Mia Dayberry 3 1-2 9, Makenzie Stites 1 2-2 4, Brooklyn Winn 2 0-0 4, Jazzy Dixon 2 0-0 4, Leah Telgemeier 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 7-12 50.

Prairie Grove (19-8, 8-6 4A-1): Lexie Henry 8 5-6 23, Camryn Cash 4 4-4 14, Hope Kidd 3 1-4 9, K.K. Dreves 3 0-0 6, Ava Nall 2 0-1 4, Bella Barnes 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 10-15 58.

3-Point Goals -- Prairie Grove 6 (Henry 2, Cash 2, Kidd 2). Pea Ridge 2 (Dayberry 2).

Mark Humphrey/Pea Ridge Times Pea Ridge sophomore Makenna Ward struggles with Prairie Grove's Ava Nall for control of the basketball. This play illustrated the type of intense competition between the Lady Blackhawks and Prairie Grove before the Lady Tigers won 58-50 in the District 4A-1 quarterfinals on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, at Gravette's Lions Den Arena. Ward scored 18 points in the loss, which eliminated Pea Ridge from the postseason.

