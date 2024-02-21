Hay, tractor, discbine burn

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The barn of Robert Foster, Pea Ridge, burned Monday morning. In addition to the loss of the barn, Foster said there was a tractor, discbine, hay baler and about 45 bales of hay in the barn. Firefighters from Bella Vista and Little Flock assisted Pea Ridge Fire-EMS firefighters trying to extinguish the fire. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/. Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMESThe barn of Robert Foster, Pea Ridge, burned Monday morning about 10 a.m. In addition to the loss of the barn on Arkansas Highway 94 north of White Oak Road, Foster said there was a tractor, discbine, hay baler and about 45 bales of hay in the... Already a subscriber? Log in!