Hawks host Regional Tournament

Pea Ridge will host the 4A-North Regional basketball tournament Wednesday, Feb. 21, through Saturday, Feb. 24.

All tickets must be purchased through GoFan. Cash can not be accepted at the door. Use the link https://gofan.co/app/school/AR17011. Admission is $7 peer person, ages kindergarten to adults. Only Arkansas Activities Association (AAA) passes are accepted. No faulty or district passes accepted. No senior citizen passes are accepted, unless issued by the AAA. The arena will open one hour prior to the start of the first game on each day.

Souvenir apparel will be provided and on sale by AAA vendor Image One and will be available at the concession stand.

The first round of games begin at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21.

The girls' game schedule is:

Wednesday, Feb. 21

4 p.m. Morrilton vs. Shiloh Christian

7 p.m. Farmington vs. Ozark

Thursday, Feb. 22

4 p.m. Gravette vs. Mena

7 p.m. Dardanelle vs. Prairie Grove

Friday, Feb. 23

4 p.m. Semi-final round

7 p.m. Semi-final round

Saturday, Feb. 24

12 p.m. Third-place round

6 p.m. Championship game

Boys' schedule:

Wednesday, Feb. 21

5:30 p.m. Subiaco Academy vs. Prairie Grove

8:30 p.m. Farmington vs. Fountain Lake

Thursday, Feb. 22

5:30 p.m. Pea Ridge vs. Ozark

8:30 p.m. Morrilton vs. Huntsville

Friday, Feb. 23

5:30 p.m. Semi-final round

8 p.m. Semi-final round

Saturday, Feb. 24

1:30 p.m. Third-place round

7:30 p.m. Championship game