FFA offers hands-on skills

If you ask me FFA is about future leaders.

FFA builds future welders, future vets, future drone pilots, future doctors, future lawyers, even future politicians and writers.

FFA offers students so many opportunities and certifications. Just some of the certifications you can get in FFA is OSHA, Elanco Animal Certifications and Beef/Cow Certification.

FFA is a hands-on department where you can bring people together to learn life skills. FFA is a place where you don't have to have a farm or have animals. It's simply a place you can go if you want to learn hands-on skills.

I feel so honored to have been in this program and an officer the past four years.

Being a senior I want to tell younger students that FFA is definitely a program you need to join because I wouldn't have the skills I have today without FFA. Plus you can make so many memories and friends!