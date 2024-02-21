Do-it-Yourself Surveillance System

If you have an old smartphone or tablet lying around the house, you're just a few clicks away from having your very own surveillance system. With recent advances in technology, all it takes is a spare mobile device and an app to keep an eye on what's happening while you're away. Here are a few to consider:

Salient Eye App (iOS Devices and Android Devices)

The Salient Eye app turns a mobile device with a camera into a surveillance system. Here's how it works:

The app uses the camera on the old mobile device to detect motion.

After motion is detected, an email and/or text is sent to you.

Next, the device begins taking pics of the intruder while also uploading them to a free online cloud.

Lastly, the app sounds an alarm in hopes of deterring the intruder.

The Salient Eye App also allows you to disable the alarm if you are expecting someone. That way you can monitor what they are doing without receiving pictures or startling them with the intruder alarm.

Manything App (iOS Devices and Android Devices) The Manything app provides many of the same features as the Salient Eye app, but one major difference is that the Manything app allows users to capture and watch a live video of their home instead of just still photos.

Protecting your home with any security system is always a positive and it's hard to beat the peace of mind that a professional security system provides. Some professional services will even get you a discount on your homeowners insurance. Check with your local Shelter agent to learn more!

