College news

JONESBORO – Madison Sokol of Pea Ridge was named to the Dean's List. She was one of the students listed on the Chancellor's and Dean's lists for fall 2023 at Arkansas State University. The lists recognize undergraduate students who achieved the highest grade-point averages while enrolled in a minimum of 12 credit hours of study at A-State.

The Chancellor's List includes students who earned a perfect GPA of 4.0. The Dean's List includes students with a GPA of 3.6 to 3.99. The lists include students enrolled at Campus Querétaro.