Blackhawks place second at district

GRAVETTE -- Despite a lead in the first quarter, the Blackhawks fell to the Farmington Cardinals in the championship game at the District Tournament in Gravette.

Even with a sore knee limiting his minutes, Farmington's Layne Taylor is hard to guard.

The senior point-guard scored 16 points and played the role of facilitator handing out 7 assists as Farmington (30-2, 14-0) topped Pea Ridge (26-5, 12-2) to win its third straight district championship, 70-49, on Saturday at Gravette's Lions Den Arena.

"He tweaked his ankle against Huntsville. We were worried that it would be a situation where he couldn't even play. I was proud of him for gutting it out. Them having to account for him is still hard to prepare for," said Farmington coach Johnny Taylor.

Pea Ridge coach Trent Loyd had the Blackhawks try to slow the game down by holding the ball until late in the shot clock, then making a move to the basket. That worked early with Skye Davenport's basket giving Pea Ridge an 11-4 lead with 4:52 left in the first quarter.

Farmington scored the next 7 points, evening the score at 11-all on Mason Simpson's bucket.

The Blackhawks countered with free throws by Davenport and Zion Whitmore's off-balance shot in the lane to orchestrate a mini 4-1 run and led 15-12.

Farmington worked to get shots for Jaxon Berry, who needed 24 points to reach the 1,000 point plateau for his career. He hit a runner and sank two free throws with 1.5 seconds remaining in the first quarter to push the Cardinals ahead 16-15.

Farmington took control with a 16-2 run over the first 5:53 of the second quarter. Layne Taylor's dribble penetration set up Maddox Teeter for a 3-pointer to kickstart the outburst.

Mason Simpson contributed 5 points and 10 rebounds. He stuck a 3.

"Mason Simpson seemed like he was everywhere on the offensive and defensive glass. He did a great job rebounding the ball," Johnny Taylor said. "Maddox Teeter had a great tournament. Two games in a grow he played well and then Sam Kirkman and Cameron Crisman did a really good job of guarding Davenport, who's a good player."

Layne Taylor then drove hard to the goal and finished with a sensational reverse lay-in.

Davenport ended the run with a basket for the Blackhawks but neither team would score for the last minute of the half and Farmington took a 32-21 lead into the halftime break.

The Cardinals started the second half in like fashion by engineering a 16-5 run. Berry had a 3-point play and 7 points in the run, which concluded with him hanging in the air and polishing a shot off the glass to make it 48-26, with just over three-and-a-half minutes to play in the third.

The Blackhawks got 3-pointers from Jacob Ogburn and Clayton Boyd in the last two minutes of the period, but fouled Berry when Layne Taylor created another shot opportunity for him with 3.5 seconds left in the quarter. Berry drained both foul shots to push his point total to 23 for the game, only one away from a 1,000 for his career. The foul shots gave the Cardinals a 20-point cushion, 54-34, going into the fourth quarter.

Berry arrived at the milestone when he made the second of two free throws, then went to the bench with Farmington leading 60-34 at the 4:49 mark of the fourth quarter.

Davenport led Pea Ridge with 11 points.

Both schools advance to the Class 4A North Regional Tournament this week hosted by Pea Ridge. Farmington plays Fountain Lake at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, while Pea Ridge takes on Ozark at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Farmington 70, Pea Ridge 49

Pea Ridge^15^6^13^15^--^49

Farmington^16^16^22^16^--^70

Pea Ridge (26-5, 12-2): Skye Davenport 3 4-5 11, Anthoni Ayala 3 3-3 9, Clayton Boyd 2 0-0 6, Jacob Ogburn 2 1-2 6, Luke Baker 2 0-0 5, Zion Whitmore 1 2-2 4, Jace Dye 1 0-0 3, Joshua Turner 1 0-0 2, Josh Thaxton 1 0-0 2, Ezekiel Blades 0 1-2 1. Totals 19 7-3 49.

Farmington (30-2, 14-0): Jaxon Berry 7 10-11 24, Layne Taylor 7 1-2 16, Maddox Teeter 3 0-0 7, Ethan Kennedy 3 0-0 6, Sam Kirkman 2 0-0 5, Mason Simpson 2 0-0 5, Keeghan Roberts 1 1-2 3, Zac Miller 1 0-0 2, Cameron Crisman 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 12-15 70.

3-Point Goals -- Farmington 4 (L. Taylor, Teeter, Kirkman, Simpson). Pea Ridge 6 (Boyd 2, Davenport, Baker, Ogburn, Dye).

Rebounds -- Farmington 27 (Simpson 10). Assists -- Farmington 15 (L. Taylor 7).

Mark Humphrey/Pea Ridge Times Pea Ridge senior Luke Baker takes to the air while trying to dump a pass into sophomore Anthoni Ayala in the paint. Ayala scored seven points and Baker had five in the Blackhawks' 70-49 loss to Farmington in Saturday's District 4A-1 championship game at Gravette's Lion's Den Arena.

