Obituary: Roy Clark

Ret. Senior Chief Roy Lester Clark, 79, of Pea Ridge passed away Feb. 13, 2024, at Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville with his wife by his side. He was born April 14, 1944, in Pampa, Texas, to Charles Eugene and Fleeta Moore Clark.

Roy served 24 years in the U.S. Navy working as a torpedoman. When thanked for his service, he always replied, "It was an honor." He joked that he loved his "multi-million-dollar mobile home." He was a very giving man. When out to eat, he would go to someone's table and leave money to pay for their meal with the words, "Jesus tells me to do this, and I don't like to tell Him no." Roy had a deep faith. He loved playing his guitar, singing and yodeling. He also loved playing golf and taking his wife of 28 years out to eat.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Joe, Gene and Priscilla Clark; and sister-in-law, Oleta Clark.

He is survived by his wife, Janis Bennett Clark of Pea Ridge; a sister, Muriel Shipley of Fayetteville; three sons, John Clark (Tracy) of Fort Walton Beach, Fla., Michael Clark of Winslow and Gregory Clark (Cindy) of Mountainburg; two daughters, Kimberly Boutin (Mark) of Brewster, Mass., and Amanda Downing (Chris) of Campton, N.H.; two stepdaughters, Kim Vetter (Mark) and Katie Burns (Raymond), both of Rogers; grandchildren, Joshua Clark (Meredith), Ashleigh Weibel (Nick), Amanda and Michael Galat, Jack Boutin, Gregory, Alyssa, Harley and Preston Clark, Evan and Rhea Downing, Robert Preston, James Shaffer, Olivia Holt, and Cole and Lauren Wright; great-grandchildren, Piper Holt, Colbie Claire Wright, James Shaffer Jr. and Kendyl Shaffer; and many nieces and nephews.

No services are planned. Arrangements by Benton County Funeral Home, 306 N. Fourth St., Rogers.

Online condolences may be made at www.bentoncountyfuneralhome.com.



