Senior night elicits emotions

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES

Smiles, hugs, tears were abundant as junior team members presented gifts to senior basketball players Friday, Feb. 9, on Senior Night. Sophomore Zion Whitmore presents a gift to senior Ben Wheeler. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES

Smiles, hugs, tears were abundant as junior team members presented gifts to senior basketball players Friday, Feb. 9, on Senior Night. Senior bowler Kaylee Mathis and her parents pose with coaches Edwin Brewer and John E. King. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES

Smiles, hugs, tears were abundant as junior team members presented gifts to senior basketball players Friday, Feb. 9, on Senior Night. Senior Lady Blackhawk Zoey Litchfield hugs assistant coach Alexis Bullard. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES

Smiles, hugs, tears were abundant as junior team members presented gifts to senior basketball players Friday, Feb. 9, on Senior Night. Senior Leah Telgemeier shares hugs and a laugh with team mates. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES

Smiles, hugs, tears were abundant as junior team members presented gifts to senior basketball players Friday, Feb. 9, on Senior Night. The Pea Ridge Blackhawks are scheduled to play at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, in Gravette. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Smiles, hugs, tears were abundant as junior team members presented gifts to senior basketball players Friday, Feb. 9, on Senior Night. Senior Leah Telgemeier shares hugs and a laugh with team mates. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Smiles, hugs, tears were abundant as junior team members presented gifts to senior basketball players Friday, Feb. 9, on Senior Night. Senior bowler Kaylee Mathis and her parents pose with coaches Edwin Brewer and John E. King. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Smiles, hugs, tears were abundant as junior team members presented gifts to senior basketball players Friday, Feb. 9, on Senior Night. Senior Lady Blackhawk Zoey Litchfield hugs assistant coach Alexis Bullard. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Smiles, hugs, tears were abundant as junior team members presented gifts to senior basketball players Friday, Feb. 9, on Senior Night. Senior Leah Telgemeier shares hugs and a laugh with team mates. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

