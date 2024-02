Senior athletes recognized

Senior athletes from basketball and bowling were honored Friday, Jan. 9, 2024, on senior night -- the last home game for the basketball teams.

Blackhawk basketball seniors

No. 1 Ben Wheeler, son of Donnie & Celeste Wheeler

No. 24 Landon Ayala, son of Edwin & Samantha Ayala

No. 10 Luke Baker, son of Aaron & Laura Baker

No. 15 Zeke Blades, son of Josh & Laura Blades

No. 23 Josh Turner, son of,Jeff & Jana Turner

Lady Blackhawk basketball seniors

No. 2 Leah Telgemeier, daughter of Dean & Nadine Telgemeier

No. 5 Mia Dayberry, daughter of Chris & Holly Dayberry

No. 22 Rebekah Konkler, daughter of Heath & Amber Konkler

No. 40 Lily Payne, daughter of Tiffany Payne

No. 42 Zoey Litchfield, daughter of Josh & Stelli Litchfield

Manager, Morgan Gaston, daughter of Geary & Dadrion Gaston

Blackhawk bowling seniors

Callie Cooper, daughter of Justin & Sabrina Cooper

Katie Jones, daughter of Michael & Laura Jones

Kaylee Mathis, daughter of Larry & Casey Mathis

John Olson Jr., son of John & Rena Olson

Tristen Williams, son of Randy & Cindy Williams

