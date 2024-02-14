Recollections: News from years gone by

RECOLLECTIONS

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 9 No. 7

Wednesday, Feb. 13, 1974

The Garfield City Council, meeting in monthly session last Thursday night, heard a letter of resignation from Mayor Coen Ross and formally appointed James (Wimpy) Jones, one of the councilman, to succeed Ross.

Pea Ridge fireman answered three summonses last week. The first fire destroyed a barn and most of its contents, including 100 bales of hay, three hogs and a basset hound, on the L.C. Barnett, Jr. farm located about 12 miles north of Pea Ridge.

40 Years Ago

The TIMES of Pea Ridge Country

Vol. 19 No. 7

Wednesday, Feb. 15, 1984

The City of Pea Ridge has called for a special election to have the citizens vote on the adoption of a 1-cent sales tax to provide income for the city to allow the continuance of city services.

Fifteen residents of Garfield appeared at the Thursday night meeting of the town's council, presented a petition signed by 16 citizens protesting an increase in the water rate, but the council voted to raise the rates to meet the costs.

Seligman, Mo., residents, frustrated with road and water pipe problems, are turning to their legislators for help.

30 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 29 No. 7

Thursday, Feb. 17, 1994

Pea Ridge National Military Park will host its annual battle commemoration on March 5 and 6.

Carroll Electric Cooperative Corp. reached a milestone when electric service was begun to to the 50,000th account.

Howard Foy, a Rogers business owner, said that he is making good his promise to seek office again by announcing his Republican candidacy for sheriff of Benton County.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 39 No. 7

Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2004

The Pea Ridge Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, March 2, in the city council room at 7 p.m. to consider rezoning Martha Ruth Hall's land in northwest Pea Ridge from agricultural (A-1) to low density residential. (R-1).

The architectural firm of Lewis, Elliot and Studer, Inc., received the recommendation for development of a new junior high building from the Pea Ridge School District's Strategic Planning Commission at its Feb. 10 meeting.