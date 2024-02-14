Pea Ridge Schools Menus

Monday, Feb. 19

No school

Tuesday, Feb. 20

Breakfast Pre-K: Whole-grain chocolate muffin juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Whole-grain chocolate muffin, yogurt tube, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Bean & beef burrito with cheese, Calilfornia mixed vegetables, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch K-12: Bean & beef burrito with cheese, pinto beans, Calilfornia mixed vegetables, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, Feb. 21

Breakfast Pre-K: Mini waffles, juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Mini waffles, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Famous Bowl (popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn & cheese), craisins or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch K-12: Famous Bowl (popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn & cheese), biscuit, craisins or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, Feb. 22

Breakfast Pre-K: Breakfast burrito, juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Breakfast burrito, salsa, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K-4: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, diced peaches or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 5-12: Spaghetti with meat sauce or Hot Pockets, spinach salad, green beans, diced peaches or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, Feb. 23

Breakfast Pre-K: Biscuit & gravy, juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Biscuit & gravy, jelly packet, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Chicken sandwich, curly fries, variety of fruit, milk

Lunch K-12: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato, curly fries, variety of fruit, milk

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.