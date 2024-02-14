Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Monday, Jan. 29

4:31 p.m. Police were notified of a missing juvenile who reportedly did not get off the bus after school. Police later found the juvenile walking along Weston Street. The youth was interviewed and returned to a guardian.

8:35 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Trevor Moore, 18, Pea Ridge, in connection with possession of controlled substance Sch. 6, possession drug paraphernalia and speeding.

Friday, Feb. 2

3:40 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Treyzon N. Milne-Jones, 18, Seligman, Mo., in connection with possession controlled substance Sch. 6, possession drug paraphernalia; refusal to submit to chemical test; first drug-driving under the influence; and possession of an open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle.

Saturday, Feb. 3

10:30 a.m. A resident of Pea Ridge took a black Samsung cell phone to the police station. He said he found the shattered phone in the area of Patton Street and North Curtis Avenue. About 3 p.m. a resident of McNair Street notified police the cell phone belonged to a family member who had left it on the car earlier.

1:36 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Alex D. McAlister, 32, Harrison, in connection with possession of controlled substance Sch. 6, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving or moving vehicle without registration.

Tuesday, Feb. 6

12:01 a.m. Police were dispatched to the area of West Pickens Road and Weston Street in reference to a possible motor-vehicle collision. They found a pickup truck in the ditch north of Pickens across from Weston Street. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Alexander James Self, 32, Bentonville, in connection with first violation of Omnibus DWI Act, careless and prohibited driving and failure to stop or yield.