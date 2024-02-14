Pea Ridge FFA stays busy

The FFA members at Pea Ridge High School have been busy over the last couple of months, said Josie Kutz, agriculture teacher at PRHS.

"We just built and sold a trailer," Kutz said. "We have also been preparing for the Beef Quiz Bowl Contest at the University of Arkansas that is coming up later this month. We recently attended a welding contest at Missouri Welding Institute where 10 students participated.

"Our FFA Members will begin competing in Career Development Events through Arkansas FFA (livestock judging, poultry judging, etc) this month as well. We will be celebrating FFA Week at school during the 19th through the 23rd of February."

Pea Ridge FFA officers this year are president Rylee Raines, vice president Kelsey Whitehill, secretary Mallory Pruitt, reporter Hannah Ingalls and treasurer Zoey Hinojosa.

Kutz and David Davis are the agriculture teachers at Pea Ridge schools.

Pea Ridge High School FFA members and members of the agricultural classes



The majority of the construction and welds on the trailer were by RyLee Raines, Seth Wilkerson, Evan Wilkerson, Kole Kasischke, Camlen Stilton, Braxton Snow, Colby Young and Ethan Hunley.



Pea Ridge High School FFA members and members of the agricultural classes competed at a welding competition at Missouri Welding Institute in Nevada, Mo. There were 285 contestants from 10 different states.



Pea Ridge High School FFA members and members of the agricultural classes attended an FFA Competition in Ft. Smith and competed in Agronomy, Wildlife Science, Poultry Science, and Food Services.


