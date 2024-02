Prairie Grove spoiled senior night for Pea Ridge by knocking off the Lady Blackhawks, 49-37, on Friday at Blackhawk Arena.

Prior to tipoff Pea Ridge recognized its five seniors on the girls varsity basketball team, Mia Dayberry, Rebekah Konkler, Zoey Litchfield, Lily Payne and Leah Telgemeier.

