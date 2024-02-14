Home donated for veteran injured in Iraq; Couple specifically selected Pea Ridge

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Veteran Army Sgt. Andrew Butterworth held one of his sons as he visited with U.S. Rep. Steve Womack before the celebration Saturday, Feb. 10, in Pea Ridge City Hall. Standing behind them holding an American flag was retired Major General Kendall Penn, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/. Army Sgt. Andrew Butterworth, his wife and their three children will move into a new house just outside Pea Ridge this summer -- thanks to an organization that builds custom homes and donates them to severely injured veterans.A Already a subscriber? Log in!