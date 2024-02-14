College news

Local students named to Dean's Honor Roll at Wichita State University

WICHITA, Kan. -- Wichita State University has announced the names of 3,686 students who were on the WSU Dean's Honor Roll for fall 2023.

To be included on the dean's honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

Students from Pea Ridge earning honors are:

Zoey Daugherty

Connor Gartrell

UofA - Fort Smith dean's list

The University of Arkansas - Fort Smith has released the Dean's List for the fall 2023 semester, according to Dr. Shadow Robinson, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs.

Students with a 4.0 (straight-A) grade point average are now included in a unique list called the Chancellor's List in addition to the Dean's List. Students who earned Chancellor's List honors are marked with an asterisk.

Students from Pea Ridge earning honors are:

Elsaysha Ewald

*Austin Miller

*Brandon Whatley