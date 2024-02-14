Casey’s and apartments reviewed

Three Planning Commission members -- Al Fowler, Juan Arriola and Dr. Karen Sherman -- joined city officials and developers at a tech review meeting Monday, Feb. 5.

Projects discussed included the proposed Casey's convenience store planned for the northwest corner of It'll Do Road and Slack Street with engineer Dustin Higgins with Halff Associates out of Bentonville.

City Council member Nadine Telgemeier asked about lights. Higgins said that the lights that point down would be selected to avoid infringing on the nearby residences.

Access roads were discussed as was landscaping.

John Cottingham, inspector for the Fire Department, asked about striping in the parking lot.

The Pea Ridge apartments, south of Slack Street off Ryan Road were discussed. The engineer told city officials the plan includes a clubhouse, swimming pool and dog park/run.

Justin Jorgenson of Jorgenson and Associates spoke to city officials about a project he has taken over that was approved about two years ago, but that approval has since expired. He asked what he needs to do to bring it up to date and present it to the city. The property is off Greer Street and will include multi-family residences.

City officials told him there is a new drainage map and a trail is also required.

City engineer consultant Robbie Bullis said the plans will go from a five-feet sidewalk to a 12-feet trail so space on lots will be lost.

Bullis said the trail should go from Pickens to Shrader and from Pickens to Greer with the trails converging at this point. "The whole idea is a big loop from here to Guthrie."

"That's a good amenity to have," Jorgenson said.

"Because it's something the city has done and not what they've (the developers) done, they can request a variance," city planning director Jessica Grady said.

"However, since they're here, there's an opportunity to make changes, to make it compliant," Sherman said.

The sewer project through Otter Creek has been completed since the project was first broached, Mike Nida told Jorgenson.

Tech review meetings provide an opportunity for engineers and city officials to discuss and change details about projects as needed before the projects are presented to the Planning Commission formally for approval.