Bowling teams to compete in Meet of Champs

The inaugural Blackhawk bowling teams are scheduled to compete in the Meet of Champions at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14, in Cabot as a result of placing second in the District meet last week.

Last April, the Pea Ridge School Board approved adding bowling to the varsity sports program. Fifteen high school students signed up and not all had previous experience with bowling.

Pea Ridge is in the West division.

According to coach John E. King, the boys team won six of their eight meets and the girls won five of theirs.

The boys team had around 50% of their bowlers with prior bowling experience. The girls team members had around 25% of experienced bowlers.

"The inexperienced bowlers have picked up the game very quickly and will probably be lifelong bowlers," King said. The assistant coach is Edwin Brewer. "He (Brewer) has been a tremendous asset on the technical aspect of bowling."

"Most of the bowlers are multi-sport athletes and the other sports have worked to allow the students to be able to participate in bowling," King said.

To qualify for the state meet, a team must finish in the top five at their district meet. Typically there are 11 teams in each district, King explained.

Students on the Pea Ridge Blackhawk Bowling teams for 2023-2024 are:

Girls

Callie Cooper, senior

Zoey Hinojosa, junior

Katie Jones senior

Kayleigh Mathis senior

Breanna Miller, junior

Rebecca Murray, sophomore

Zaylee Warden, sophomore

Boys

Aaron Hinojosa, junior

Zach Hinojosa, junior

Cole Ingram, junior

Peyton Kitterman, junior

John Olsen, senior

Adin Richter, senior

Titus Stevenson, junior

Tristen Williams, senior

Photographs courtesy of Mary King The inaugural Blackhawk bowling teams are headed to the State bowling meet this week after placing second in the District meet last week in Little Rock. They are scheduled at compete at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14, in Cabot. Coaches are John E. King and Edwin Brewer.



