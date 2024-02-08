Obituary: Myrle Morgan

Myrle Gene Morgan, 91, of Washburn died Feb. 7, 2024, at his home.

He was born Feb. 4, 1933, in Jacket to Green Morgan and Iva Patterson Morgan. He was a U.S. Navy veteran serving aboard the U.S.S. Kermit Roosevelt, and later married Dorothy Marie Banks on June 30, 1961.

He was a dairy, chicken and cattle farmer and also traveled doing pipefitting and welding. Gene was a member of Pea Ridge Church of Christ.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Dorothy Morgan; and a brother, C.L. Morgan.

Survivors are two children, Norma Snyder (Jerry) of Washburn and Allen Morgan (Angie) of Seligman; a sister, Sue Demaree of Seligman; five grandchildren, Matthew Snyder (Shelby), Emily Snyder (Morgan Bryan), Austin Morgan (Tia), Dusty Morgan (Dakota Fuller) and Brooklyn Morgan (Bradley Rodgers); and three great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 12, at Sisco Funeral Chapel in Pea Ridge with Pastor Perry Morgan officiating.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.



