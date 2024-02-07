Witnesses testify at murder trial

During testimony Monday morning in the trial of Shawna Cash, witnesses spoke of the events of June 26, 2021, surrounding the death of Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple.

Cash, 25, of Pine Bluff is charged with capital murder, fleeing, two counts of aggravated assault and obstructing governmental operations. She pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Apple and fellow Pea Ridge officer Brian Stamps heard a dispatch about 11:30 a.m. June 26, 2021, to be on the lookout for a Jeep fleeing from Rogers police. They spotted the Jeep at the White Oak Station in Pea Ridge, according to a probable cause affidavit, and parked on either end of the vehicle.

Former Pea Ridge Police Officer Brian Stamps testified he approached the Jeep from the rear and Apple approached from the front.

Stamps testified Cash put the Jeep in reverse and crashed into his patrol vehicle.

Stamps said he heard Apple yelling at the driver. He also heard the Jeep's engine revving and the tires grinding against the concrete.

Stamps said he did not see Apple, but saw the Jeep swerve right and hit Apple's patrol vehicle and then speed away from the store.

Stamps told jurors he wondered about Apple's whereabouts since he could not see him.

He said the Jeep was about 20 feet away when he noticed a dark figure under the Jeep.

"That was the moment I saw Officer Apple," Stamps said.

Stamps testified there was no need to fire his weapon before he saw Apple. Stamps said knew he had to stop the accelerating Jeep and fired four shots at the fleeing blue Jeep.

"When I saw the dark figure ,I knew it was him and I made the decision to shoot," Stamps said. "I needed to stop the vehicle."

Stamps said it was the only time he's fired his weapon in the line of duty.

Stamps said fired the fourth shot and saw Apple's body being dislodged from under the Jeep. He said Cash no longer mattered to him and only wanted to get to Apple.

A man at scene told him not to worry and for him to go after the fleeing Jeep, but Stamps said he had to stay with Apple.

Stamps said Apple was in bad shape and his eyes were open, but Stamps did not think he was in a conscious state.

Stamps and Apple were the only two police officers at the scene.

Stamps resigned from the Pea Ridge Police Department on Jan. 20, 2023.

Kayla Moore of Pea Ridge testified she heard the gunshots. She and her husband were at the nearby Sonic and saw a dark vehicle "squealing" down the road.

Moore said she ran towards a police officer standing and then saw another officer on the ground. Moore worked in the medical field in the military.

She said Apple was having "death breaths" which are short and gasping. She said Apple's eyes were not moving and she could see his head wound but there was very little blood coming from the injury.

"I told him he was not alone," Moore said. "All I wanted him to know he was not alone when he took his last breath."

Testimony was to continue Monday afternoon.