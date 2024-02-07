Recollections: News from years gone by

RECOLLECTIONS

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 9 No. 6

Wednesday, Feb. 6, 1974

An aspect of the energy crisis will be discussed by a Tulsa oilman, Justus O'Reilly, at the Pea Ridge Chamber of Commerce annual Installation Banquet Feb. 23.

Pea Ridge fireman will attend a fire school next week, Feb. 11-15, at Bella Vista.

Don Grisham of Rogers, a partner in Benton County Communications, Inc., holder of a television cable system franchise for Pea Ridge, said this week that his company is still working toward the cable system here.

40 Years Ago

The TIMES of Pea Ridge Country

Vol. 19 No. 6

Wednesday, Feb. 8, 1984

Twelve fires were fought by the Avoca, Little Flock, Pea Ridge and NEBCO volunteer fireman this past week. Many of the fires were grass, brush or forest fires and firemen report they suspect arsonists are active in the area.

Despite Pea Ridge City Council's request for citizen input on how the proposed 1-cent city sales tax should be allocated, no one showed at Tuesday night's special meeting.

William (Bill Patton), 34, Pea Ridge, announced today that he will be a Republican candidate for Benton County judge.

Possibility of the development of a 35 parcel subdivision in Little Flock came to light when the Little Flock Planning Commission met and heard a request from the developers for a waiver on Little Flock's subdivision ordinance.

30 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 29 No. 6

Thursday, Feb. 10, 1994

A planning committee will soon be appointed to begin the process of re-building Brightwater United Methodist Church, said Pastor Jim Rowland. The church, erected in 1948 on U.S. Highway 62 overlooking Little Sugar Creek, burned to the ground during the early morning hours of Feb. 2. It was a total loss. Some 150,000 gallons of water were used on the blaze during freezing temperatures.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 39 No. 6

Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2004

The Pea Ridge senior high cheerleaders took first place at Mountain Home with dancing, cheering and stunting.

The Ridge Rockers Square Dance Club of Pea Ridge held its charter Graduation/Angel Appreciation Dance on Tuesday, Jan. 27, at the middle school gym.

The second annual Women's Business Association of Pea Ridge Chili Supper and Pie Auction will be Saturday, Feb. 7, from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. in the EMS Building.