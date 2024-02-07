Black Velvet Cake

Recipe from the kitchen of Mary Wagoner

Country Classics

This would be a good treat to make for Valentine's Day.

1 pkg. chocolate fudge cake mix

3 oz. pkg chocolate fudge instant pudding

4 eggs

1/2 C. water

1/2 C. cooking oil

1/2 pt. sour cream

1 pkg. chocolate chips

Mix all ingredients, adding 1/3 of the chocolate chips.

Pour into a lightly greased pan (Bundt pan) alternating layers of cake batter and chocolate chips (start with the batter). Bake in a 350° oven for 50 to 60 minutes.

When cake is cool remove from pan and garnish with whipped topping.

Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to [email protected].