Pea Ridge Schools Menus

Monday, Feb. 12

Breakfast Pre-K: Pancake on a stick, juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Pancake on a stick, syrup cup, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Chicken nuggets, macaroni & cheese, green peas, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch K-4: Chicken nuggets, macaroni & cheese, green peas, cherry tomatoes, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 5-6: Chicken nuggets OR sriracha chicken nuggets, macaroni & cheese, green peas, cherry tomatoes, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 7-12: Chicken nuggets OR sriracha chicken nuggets, macaroni & cheese, green peas, cherry tomatoes, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk

Tuesday, Feb. 13

Breakfast Pre-K: Whole-grain banana muffin, juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Whole-grain banana muffin, cheese stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Frito pie with cheese, refried beans, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch K-4: Frito pie with cheese, garden salad, refried beans, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 5-6: Frito pie with cheese, garden salad, refried beans, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 7-12: Frito pie with cheese, garden salad, refried beans, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, Feb. 14

Breakfast Pre-K: French toast sticks, juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: French toast sticks, syrup cup, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, frozen juice cup or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 5-6: Salisbury steak or country-fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, cooked carrots, whole-grain roll, frozen juice cup or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 7-12: Salisbury steak or country-fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, cooked carrots, whole-grain roll, frozen juice cup or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, Feb. 15

Breakfast Pre-K: Oatmeal and toast, juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Oatmeal & toast, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Mini corn dogs, oven baked fries, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch K-4: Mini corn dogs, oven baked fries, corn on the cob, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 5-6: Mini corn dogs or BBQ rib patty, oven baked fries, corn on the cob, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 7-12: Mini corn dogs or BBQ rib patty, oven baked fries, corn on the cob, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, Feb. 16

Breakfast Pre-K: Sausage biscuit, juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Sausage biscuit, jelly packet, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Big Daddy pizza, spinach salad, variety of fruit, milk

Lunch K-4: Big Daddy pizza, spinach salad, celery stick with ranch, variety of fruit, milk

Lunch 5-6: Big Daddy pizza, spinach salad, celery stick with ranch, variety of fruit, milk

Lunch 7-12: Big Daddy pizza, spinach salad, celery stick with ranch, variety of fruit, milk