Jump earns paramedic certificate

Congratulations to the first Pea Ridge Fire Department funded paramedic student, Dylon Jump, on successfully completing Medic School, said Fire Chief Clint Bowen.

"That's a huge accomplishment. We're super proud of him," Bowen said.

The Pea Ridge Fire Department is appreciative of those who invest themselves into the department and community, Bowen said. One way to show this appreciation is to invest in them and their goals to furthering education.

Dylon Jump joined the Pea Ridge Fire Department full time on Dec. 18, 2021, as a firefighter/emergency medical technician.

"Dylon was instantly a great asset to the department," Bowen said. "He was always willing to put in extra effort when needed and always eager to learn from others he works with. Dylon participated in an Accelerated Paramedic Program that started with roughly 16 students. In the end, Dylon was one of eight who graduated the program."

Bowen said he, the mayor and the city attorney worked very hard to prepare the agreement to reimburse the paramedics for their training which is investing in the community.

"We know we're going to have to have two ambulances soon. Each ambulance has to have a paramedic on it."

"It's really good! It's good to have people interested in it (becoming a paramedic)," Bowen said, adding that being a paramedic requires immense study and training.