Disturbance results in arrest

Responding to a reported verbal disturbance at a residence on Hall Avenue Wednesday, Jan. 31, police were met with a male who was "raising his arms and flipping me off," according to the police statement in the probable cause affidavit.

The man demanded the police officers leave his property and refused to comply with requests to calm down, according to the affidavit. When police officers attemped to restrain him, he "lunged back into" an officer knocking two officers to the ground.

As a result of the investigation, police arrested Ivan Ely Pantoja-Lopez, 28, Pea Ridge, Wednesday, Jan. 31, and booked him into the Benton County Jail in connection with third degree assault on a family or household member, obstructing government operations and resisting an officer. Bond was set in the amount of $5,000.