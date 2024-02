Community calendar

Wednesday, Feb. 7

11 a.m. Story time, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

4-6 p.m. Loaves and Fishes food pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Thursday, Feb. 8

9-11 a.m. Blackhawk Pantry, 1536 N.Davis St., behind Intermediate School

Friday, Feb. 9

6:30 p.m. Watercolor, registration required, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

Saturday, Feb. 10

9-11 a.m. Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Monday, Feb. 12

4-6 p.m. Third annual Pea Ridge School District Art Show, for all students currently enrolled in art classes, Pea Ridge High School

7 p.m. Hablemos, Amigos, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

Tuesday, Feb. 13

9-11 a.m. Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

10:30 a.m. Homeschool hangout, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

Wednesday, Feb. 14 - Valentine's Day

11 a.m. Story time, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

11:30 a.m.Valentines' Day Party, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

Friday, Feb. 16

1 p.m. Senior social hour, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

Saturday, Feb. 17

Library closed

9-11 a.m. Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge