College news

UCM Fall 2023 Dean's List

CONWAY --The University of Central Arkansas congratulates nearly 1,500 students who were named to the fall 2023 Dean's List.

The following individuals from Pea Ridge were named to the Dean's List:

Tate A. Busey of Pea Ridge;

Christina M. Harmon of Pea Ridge; and

Naudia K. Lamar of Pea Ridge.

Founded in 1907, the University of Central Arkansas is a premier student-focused public university located in Conway, Arkansas. UCA has more than 150 academic programs and certificates within the colleges of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences; Business; Education; Health and Behavioral Sciences; and Natural Sciences and Mathematics; and the Graduate School. To learn more about UCA, visit uca.edu, or through social media at Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or Instagram.

UCM Fall 2023 President's List

CONWAY -- The University of Central Arkansas congratulates nearly 1,200 students who were named a fall 2023 Presidential Scholar.

The following individuals are Presidential Scholars from your area:

Jadeh Roberts of Pea Ridge;

Jadyn Spivey of Pea Ridge; and

Cicely Verzani of Pea Ridge.

Founded in 1907, the University of Central Arkansas is a premier student-focused public university located in Conway, Arkansas. UCA has more than 150 academic programs and certificates within the colleges of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences; Business; Education; Health and Behavioral Sciences; and Natural Sciences and Mathematics; and the Graduate School. To learn more about UCA, visit uca.edu, or through social media at Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or Instagram.