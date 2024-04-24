Jane Slocum (right) speaks Tuesday about a quilt she made with small pieces of scrap cloth given to her by friends. Slocum and other quilters showed their latest creations at the monthly meeting of the Stitched With Love quilt group at Mt Vernon Presbyterian Church in Pea Ridge. The ladies make quilts for Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock and Arkansas Children's Northwest in Springdale. The quilters have sewn and donated 3,907 quilts, 3,839 knit hats and 2,743 pillows since the group formed in 2018, said Cinda Wooldridge, group leader. They meet at 9:30 a.m. the third Tuesday of each month at the church. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery.

(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

