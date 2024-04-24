Sgt. Fowler to retire

Pea Ridge Police School Resource Officer Sergeant Mindy Fowler will retire at the end of April after 31 years in law enforcement.

A native of Benton County, Fowler graduated from Gravette High School and earned an associate degree in business from NWACC.

"I've been in law enforcement for 30 years and specifically came to Pea Ridge to work as a school resource officer," she said during an interview a year ago.

"I believe most officers get into law enforcement because they have a desire to serve and help people. I've learned that people's perceptions of law enforcement often come from their first interaction with a police officer. I take this responsibility seriously and do my best to set a positive example of law enforcement for students. Building relationships with students is important to me. I want to use this opportunity to build trust with students to show them that police officers do what they do to help people and that law enforcement is important and adds value to society."

In addressing the School Board, she said that she believes there should be an SRO at every campus.

"My personal feeling is that an SRO should be a lot more than security presence on campus. They need to build relationships, provide education," she said.

Fowler has three adult children. She enjoys mountain biking, kayaking, riding ATVs and dog training.

She added Koda Hawk, a Bernadoodle, as a therapy dog in 2022.

During Sgt. Fowler's career, she has worked for Benton County CENCOM, Little Flock Police Department, NWACC Police Department, and Pea Ridge Police Department.