Pursuit ends in crash, arrest

What began as a traffic stop Thursday, April 18, 2024, at approximately 3:41 p.m., resulted in a high-speed pursuit involving several law enforcement agencies, according to Pea Ridge Police.

On Thursday, April 18, an officer of the Pea Ridge Police Department was traveling westbound on Hazelton Road from Weston Street following a gold 2003 Chevy Malibu bearing Illinois license plates that was displaying erratic driving on Weston Street prior to the turn.

The observed vehicle began traveling at a high rate of speed on Hazelton Road and then passed another vehicle in a no-passing zone just east of Charles Street and the officer initiated a traffic stop. The officer believed the vehicle was attempting to avoid him at that time and the vehicle did fail to stop, leading the officer westbound on Hazelton Road west of It'll Do Road and through several county roads outside the city before emerging from Mariano Road onto Arkansas Highway 72.

The pursuit continued westbound on State Hwy. 72 toward Bentonville.

Surrounding agencies were notified of the pursuit and several sent units to assist. While assisting agencies ahead of the pursuit were preparing to use stop sticks to disable the fleeing vehicle, the pursuit reached Price Coffee Road where the suspect vehicle attempted to pass another vehicle on the roadway and lost control, leaving the roadway and striking a tree. The pursuit lasted approximately 10 minutes.

Officers immediately detained the two occupants of the vehicle: Joshua Bradley Parks, 31, of Rogers, and Cheyanne Sidman, 31, of Rogers. Neither occupant was significantly injured and both were cleared by medics at the scene. During a subsequent search of the vehicle, officers located illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Parks was charged with felony fleeing, felony aggravated assault, false imprisonment, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving, speeding – more than 30 mph over the limit, fail to obey stop sign, careless and prohibited driving, expired tags and no liability insurance. Additionally, Parks was wanted on felony and misdemeanor warrants out of area agencies. Parks was delivered to the Benton County Jail and was held in lieu of bond.

It was determined at the scene that Sidman was an unwilling passenger during the pursuit and was released without charges.

The vehicle was towed from the scene. No other vehicles were involved in the accident.