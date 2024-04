Pea Ridge Schools Menus

Monday, April 29

Breakfast Pre-K: Blueberry muffin, juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Blueberry muffin, yogurt tube, fresh fruit, juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Fish sticks, sweet potato fries, hushpuppies, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch K-4: Fish sticks, Northern beans, tator tots, hushpuppies, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 5-12: Fish sticks or hot dogs, Northern beans, sweet potato fries, hushpuppies, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, milk

Tuesday, April 30

Breakfast Pre-K: Mini pancake bites, juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Mini pancake bites, fresh fruit, juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Bean & beef burrito, Mexicali corn, fresh fruit, milk

Lunch K-12: Bean & beef burrito, garden salad, Mexicali corn, frozen juice cup or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, May 1

Breakfast Pre-K: Cereal bowl, juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Cereal bowl, yogurt tube, fresh fruit, juice, milk

Lunch K-12: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, whole-grain roll, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, May 2

Breakfast Pre-K: French toast sticks, juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: French toast sticks, syrup cup, fresh fruit, juice, milk

Lunch K-12: Chicken nuggets, oven baked fries, broccoli and cheese, craisins or fruit, milk

Friday, May 3

Breakfast Pre-K: Breakfast burrito, salsa juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Breakfast burrito, salsa, fresh fruit, juice, milk

Lunch K-12: Big Daddy pizza, garden salad, celery sticks, variety of fruit, milk

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.