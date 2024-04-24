Johnson begins new role

The city has a new position -- media coordinator -- which will be filled with a familiar face.

Mayor Nathan See announced this week that Jasmine Johnson, formerly employed with the Water Department, will be the city's new part-time media coordinator.

"Since she had her new baby boy, she wanted something part time," See said of Johnson. "It all worked out for the better. We were going to be looking for a part time media coordinator for the city to do more on social media, business spotlights, employee spotlights, ribbon cuttings, stream council meetings, and other footage."

Johnson, a graduate of Pea Ridge High School, has a background in media from being with the RTV class at the high school and has resources she will be using as well, See said.