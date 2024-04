District baseball and softball schedule

DISTRICT 4A-1 BASEBALL TOURNEY

Monday, April 22 at Huntsville

No. 6 Huntsville vs. No. 7 Gentry, 5 p.m.

Monday, April 22 at Gravette

No. 5 Gravette vs. No. 8 Berryville, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, April 24 at Pea Ridge

No. 4 Pea Ridge vs. Gravette/Berryville, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, April 24 at Farmington

No. 3 Farmington vs. Huntsville/Gentry, 5 p.m.

Thursday, April 25 at Farmington

Semifinal, No. 1 Shiloh Christian vs. Pea Ridge/Gravette/Berryville, 4 p.m.

Semifinal, No. 2 Prairie Grove vs. Farmington/Huntsville/Gentry, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 25 at Farmington

Championship, semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

DISTRICT 4A-1 SOFTBALL TOURNEY

Monday, April 22 at Farmington

No. 6 Huntsville vs. No. 7 Berryville, 4 p.m.

No. 3 Farmington vs. Huntsville/Berryville, 6:30 p.m.

Monday, April 22 at Gravette

No. 4 Gravette vs. No. 5 Prairie Grove, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, April 24 at Farmington

Semifinal, No. 1 Pea Ridge vs. Gravette/Prairie Grove, 4 p.m.

Semifinal, No. 2 Gentry vs. Farmington/Huntsville/Berryville, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 25 at Farmington

Consolation, semifinal losers, 4 p.m.

Championship, semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m.