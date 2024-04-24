Decades of city service applauded

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Mayor Nathan See surprised long-time serving Planning Commissioners Al Fowler and Dr. Karen Sherman at the end of the Tuesday, April 16, City Council meeting, calling them "pillars the community." For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/. For the past 20 years, two faces have been a constant at the Pea Ridge Planning Commission meetings. Dr. Karen Sherman was appointed to the Planning Commission in 1993. Already a subscriber? Log in!