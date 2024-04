Community calendar

Wednesday, April 24

11 a.m. Story time, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

Thursday, April 25

8 a.m. - midnight Pea Ridge Police Drug Takeback, red drop box at Pea Ridge Police Dept., 187 Slack St.

5 p.m. Book Club, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

Friday, April 26

9 a.m. - 4 p.m. (or while supplies last) Tree giveaway, Pea Ridge City Hall, 975 Weston St, south driveway

Saturday, April 27

9-11 a.m. Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

10:30 a.m. - 1:20 p.m. Color your heart out, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

Tuesday, April 30

Poetry contest winner announced, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

9-11 a.m. Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Wednesday, May 1

11 a.m. Story time, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

4:15 p.m. TAB, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

Friday, May 3

8-9:30 a.m. Round table with Mayor See, Pea Ridge City Hall, 975 Weston St.; open seating, drop in any time; open conversation with Mayor Nathan See to discuss any and allconcerns regarding the town of Pea Ridge.

Saturday, May 4

7 a.m. check in & 8 a.m. shotgun start Pea Ridge Alumni Golf Tournament, four-man scramble

9-11 a.m. Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

11 a.m. - 1 p.m. "Star Wars Day," Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

6 p.m. P.A.C.T. Police & Community Together, hosted by Pea Ridge Police Department, City Park, 2421 Hayden Road includes food, fun and a movie in the park -- "The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe." Bring lawn chairs, blankets, snacks.