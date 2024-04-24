Bowlin is nearly perfect

Hitting the first batter to start a game is usually a sign of trouble for a pitcher, but Emory Bowlin made sure it was not.

Bowlin hit the first batter she faced before retiring 21 consecutive batters -- all on strikeouts -- as Pea Ridge defeated Harrison 5-0 in the Bruce Dean Invitational Tournament at Rogers. Bowlin wasn't through after falling just short of a perfect game. She came back later and pitched a 2-0 shutout to end Rogers' 17-game winning streak.

For her effort, Bowlin is the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette girls Player of the Week.

Dominating the competition is not new for Bowlin, a junior right-hander. Bowlin made the NWADG All-Area team last season with a .400 batting average and a 17-9 record in the circle, highlighted by a perfect game when she struck out all 21 batters against Rogers Heritage.

In three tournament games last week, Bowlin pitched 21 shutout innings where she struck out 51, allowed three hits, walked two, and hit one batter.

"Emory is a great kid who works hard and gives us a chance to be successful," Blackhawk coach Josh Reynolds said. "She has emerged this season as being more of a vocal leader."