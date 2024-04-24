Blackhawks fall to Pioneers; Gentry boys rally back

GENTRY -- The Gentry Pioneers rallied past the Pea Ridge Blackhawks in a high-scoring game Tuesday, April 16, at Gentry High School, defeating their conference foes by a score of 8-4.

The Pioneers got off to a quick start in the bottom of the first inning. After Riggs Harper and Bennett Roberts walked, Briar Mayberry singled to score Harper and advance Roberts to third. A Pea Ridge error, along with a single by Houston Nance, plated two more runs for Gentry.

Pea Ridge answered back in the top of the second, taking the lead. Kole Kasischke doubled and Waylon Fletcher singled, leading up to a Jacob Ogburn single that drove in two runs. A ground out by Brayden Cook plated another for the Blackhawks. Riggs Harper, Gentry's starting pitcher, limited the damage with a fielder's choice that scored another Pea Ridge run.

Gentry tied the game at 4-4 in the bottom of the third inning thanks to a double by Nance. The Pioneers then took the lead for good in the fourth. Harper tripled, Bryson Woodall singled and Drew Nash followed with a single to score three runs for Gentry.

Harper scored one more time in the bottom of the sixth, making it 8-4, after being hit by a pitch.

Harper was stellar on the mound for the Pioneers, pitching a complete game. He allowed five hits and four runs, while striking out five and walking one.

Gavin Dixon took the loss for Pea Ridge, surrendering 10 hits and seven runs, five earned, over five innings. He struck out seven and walked two.

Offensively, the Pioneers were paced by Nance's three hits in four at-bats. Mayberry and Nance each drove in two runs for Gentry. Nash and Harper also collected multiple hits for the victors.

Ogburn led Pea Ridge with two RBIs from the number seven spot in the lineup. The catcher went one-for-three on the day. Fletcher paced the Blackhawks' offense with two hits in three at-bats.

Randy Moll/Staff photograph Blackhawk Kole Kasischke doubled, leading to a single by Jacob Ogburn that drove in two runs. The Pea Ridge Blackhawks traveled to Gentry Tuesday, April 16. The team led in the top of the second inning but ultimately fell to the home team.

