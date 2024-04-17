White-tailed Deer Tests Positive for Chronic Wasting Disease in Pea Ridge National Military Park





PEA RIDGE-- The Pea Ridge National Military Park announced Wednesday that the National Park Service received a positive test result for Chronic Wasting Disease during a recent white-tailed deer herd health sampling at the park, according to a news release from the Military park.

One male deer tested positive, which is the first positive detection within the Military Park. However, Chronic Wasting Disease has been present in Arkansas since 2016 and in Benton County since 2018.

The venison from the deer that tested positive for the disease was destroyed. There is currently no evidence that the disease can infect humans, pets, or livestock. However, it is recommended that tissues from chronic wasting disease-infected animals not be eaten, the release states.

In accordance with the park's Deer Management Plan, the Military Park will begin deer reduction operations in the fall. The Military Park and others in the region reduce deer populations to protect and restore native plants, promote healthy and diverse forests, and preserve historic landscapes, in addition to slowing wildlife disease transmission rates, the release states.

The Military Park released a guidance list for park goers which states,

If you see sick or dead wildlife, avoid contact with the animal and notify a National Park Service employee as soon as possible.

Most animals in parks are healthy and thrive in their natural environment, but sometimes wildlife can get sick just like people.

Always keep a safe distance from wildlife and avoid touching or handling dead or sick wild animals. Some disease-causing organisms can be passed between wild animals and people.

National Park Service employees trained in wildlife health use specific protective measures to safely deal with a wild animal that may have died of disease.

It is recommended that people not eat any part of an animal that is suspected or confirmed to have Chronic Wasting Disease.



