Thunder Soccer involves many

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES

Pea Ridge Thunder Soccer teams played Saturday. Teams for young players competed on the fields off Slack Street on the grounds of the First Baptist Church. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES

Pea Ridge Thunder Soccer teams played Saturday. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES

Pea Ridge Thunder Soccer teams played Saturday. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES

Pea Ridge Thunder Soccer teams played Saturday. The 16U team played against Fayetteville at Veterans Park in Rogrs Saturday. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES

Pea Ridge Thunder Soccer teams played Saturday. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES

Pea Ridge Thunder Soccer teams played Saturday. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES

Pea Ridge Thunder Soccer teams played Saturday. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Pea Ridge Thunder Soccer teams played Saturday. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Pea Ridge Thunder Soccer teams played Saturday. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Pea Ridge Thunder Soccer teams played Saturday. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Pea Ridge Thunder Soccer teams played Saturday. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Pea Ridge Thunder Soccer teams played Saturday. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

