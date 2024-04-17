Second Saturday well attended

April 17, 2024 at 5:00 a.m.

by Annette Beard

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The Blackhawk Cycling team hosted a booth at the first Second Saturday of the year helping cyclists with their bicycles. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The Blackhawk Cycling team hosted a booth at the first Second Saturday of the year helping cyclists with their bicycles. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES

The Blackhawk Cycling team hosted a booth at the first Second Saturday of the year helping cyclists with their bicycles. From April through September, Second Saturdays are held at 200 Townsend Way with vendors and music.