Pink Salad

Recipe from the Kitchen of Elva Wells

1 can fruit cocktail

1 regular size Cool Whip

1 pkg. cherry jello

1 carton of cottage cheese

Mix all ingredients together and let set overnight. May be made on the lighter side by using fruit with no sugar, lite Cool Whip, two-percent cottage cheese and sugar free jello. Very good this way.

