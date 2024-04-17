Pea Ridge Schools Menus

Monday, April 22

Breakfast Pre-K: Cinnamon toast, juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Cinnamon toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Hot pockets, spinach salad, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch K-6: Hot pockets, spinach salad, mixed vegetables, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 7-12: Hot pockets or cheese pizza, spinach salad, mixed vegetables, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk

Tuesday, April 23

Breakfast Pre-K: Cheese stick, graham cracker, juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Fruit parfait,granola packet, fresh fruit, juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Chili with beans, cheese stick/crackers, tossed salad, wacky cake, diced peaches or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch K-12: Chili with beans, cheese stick/crackers, tossed salad, celery sticks, wacky cake, diced peaches or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, April 24

Breakfast Pre-K: Mini waffles, juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Apple frudel, fresh fruit, juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Famous bowl (popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes & gravy, corn & cheese), biscuit, craisins or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch K-12: Famous bowl (popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes & gravy, corn & cheese), biscuit, craisins or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, April 25

Breakfast Pre-K: Cereal bowl, juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Cereal bowl, cheese stick, fresh fruit, juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: BBQ rib patty, baked beans, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch K-4: BBQ rib patty, baked beans, green beans, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 5-12: BBQ rib patty or mini corn dogs, baked beans, green beans, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, April 26

Breakfast Pre-K: Biscuit & gravy, juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Biscuit & gravy, jelly, fresh fruit, juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Chicken sandwich, tator tots, variety of fruit, milk

Lunch K-4: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato, tator tots, variety of fruit, milk

Lunch 5-12: Chicken sandwich or spicy chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato, tator tots, variety of fruit, milk

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.