Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Monday, April 1

6:09 p.m. Police responded to a 911 hang-up call at a residence on King Lane. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Domingo Ramos, 29, Pea Ridge, in connection with third-degree assault on a family or household member.

Wednesday, April 3

3:26 p.m. As a result of monitoring Smartjailmail.com and Correctsolutionsgroup.com, police discovered that Jessie James Dutton, 24, Rogers, had messaged and called a person with whom there is an active no contact order numerous times. Dutton was advised to stop messaging her. On April 3, he again tried to contact her using another inmate's account. Police served Dutton with an arrest warrant in connection with 10 counts of violation of a no contact order.

9:15 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Tarah Lynne Badgett, 35, Bella Vista, in connection with an extraditable felony warrant out of Greene County, Mo. She was also cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance Sch. VI, possession of drug paraphernalia and improper display of a tag.

Thursday, April 4

1:53 p.m. Police presented a sworn affidavit of probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant on Hector Leonelg Herrera, 68, Pea Ridge, in connection with violation of a no contact order to Judge Doug Schrantz.

8:20 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Lynn Drive after being requested by medics, who were on the scene for a male with breathing problems. As a result of the investigation, police contacted Adult Protective Services whose representative said he was aware of the condition of the home but there was nothing he could do. There was no power nor running water in the house. The man agreed to be transported by ambulance to an area hospital.

Friday, April 5

8:03 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Sontina Danielle Campbell, 33, Washburn, Mo., in connection with driving on a suspended license, failure to stop, failure to register and no insurance. She was e-cited in connection with a warrant from Lowell Police Department. She was served an outstanding warrant from Pea Ridge Police and advised to turn herself into Johnson Police in connection with an outstanding warrant.

Saturday, April 6

11:44 a.m. as a result of a traffic stop, police cited Markus Allen Deere, 25, Bentonville, in connection with no proof of insurance; cited Carli Dale Weakley, 32, Rogers, in connection with a misdemeanor warrant out of Centerton Police Department; and arrested Thomas Alphonse Sloman, 28, Rogers, in connection with a felony warrant out of Benton County Sheriff's Office and cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

Monday, April 8

5:51 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Brian Dorado, 29, Fort Worth, Texas, in connection with a felony warrant out of Fort Worth, Texas. He was cited in connection with owner failure to register vehicle and no liability insurance.

11:01 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Paul Walker-Hall, 31, Bella Vista, in connection with possession of a controlled substance and defective headlight.

Tuesday, April 9

3:15 p.m. Police transported Brenda Sue Dixon, 52, Pea Ridge, to the Benton County Jail on order for a one-day commit from Judge Ray Bunch.